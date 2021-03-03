Brazilian Silva scores first goal as Gor down Homeboyz

Gor Mahia's Brazilian striker Thiago Lima Da Silva celebrates his goal against Kakamega Homeboyz during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Bukhungu Stadium on March 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • South Sudan international Tito Okello oequalised for the champions in the 56th minute of the game to cancel Chris Masinza's first half strike.
  • The win propels K'Ogalo to eighth on the log with 19 points after 11 matches.

Brazilian Thiago Lima Da Silva scored his first goal for Gor Mahia as the champions came from behind to claim a vital 2-1 win over 10-man Kakamega Homeboyz at the Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday.

