Brazilian Silva scores first goal as Gor down Homeboyz

Brazilian Thiago Lima Da Silva scored his first goal for Gor Mahia as the champions came from behind to claim a vital 2-1 win over 10-man Kakamega Homeboyz at the Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday.

Sliva, who started his first match for the holders, struck in stoppage time to complete the comeback win. South Sudan international Tito Okello equalised for the champions in the 56th minute of the game to cancel Chris Masinza's first half strike.

Gor Mahia's Kenneth Muguna (left) vies for the ball with Kakamega Homeboyz's Gad Matthews during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium on March 3, 2021. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

The win propels K'Ogalo to eighth on the log with 19 points after 11 matches, but they have two games in hand. Kakamega Homeboyz remain 13th on 15 points after 13 matches.

Homeboyz defender Thomas Wainaina received his marching orders in the 73rd minute for a bad tackle on Gor striker Samuel Onyango.

Gor Mahia fans cheer on their team against Kakamega Homeboyz during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Bukhungu Stadium on March 3, 2021. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

Gor Mahia had not won a league match since January 31 when they edged coastal side Bandari 3-1 at Mbaraki stadium in Mombasa.

K'Ogalo played out to a barren draw against perennial rivals AFC Leopards before last weekend's 1-0 loss to Nzoia Sugar.

Gor had the game's first chance in the eighth minute after captain Kenneth Muguna picked out John Macharia inside the box. The midfielder dashed past Homeboyz defenders, but failed to slot the ball home after custodian Geoffrey Oputi punched out his shot for a corner.

Homeboyz's goal came in the 12th minute after veteran midfielder Ali Bhai, who missed last weekend's defeat to AFC Leopards due to injury, curled a neat pass to Chris Masinza, who released ferocious shot past Gor keeper Boniface Oluoch.

Both teams continued attacking and Oluoch had to punch out Ali Bhai's powerful shot in the 26th minute to save K'Ogalo from conceding another goal. Four minutes later, Stephen Etyang was booked for a foul on Momanyi.

Midfielder Ernest Wendo recieved the first booking in the game for K'Ogalo after a foul on Stephen Opoku in the 32nd minute.

In the 54th minute, Gor coach Vaz Pinto withdrew Miheso for Okello and the towering forward didn't disappoint as two minutes later, he lashed on a loose ball to release a powerful shot past Oputi.

Homeboyz coach Muyoti brought in Moses Mudavadi and Esiton Esiye to add power to the striking force.

Their efforts suffered a set back when Wainaina caught Onyango with a rash challenge and he was dully sent off in the 73rd minute.

Onyango left the field five minutes later and paved way for Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu.

Gor almost got the second in 82nd minute through Ulimwengu's header, which went inches wide as they outplayed Homeboyz due to their numerical strength.