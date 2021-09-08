Brazilian Premier League stars face possible five-day ban

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho (left) brings down Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz (right) during their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 28, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • Brazilian health officials stormed onto the pitch after saying the four players should be placed into immediate quarantine for breaching Covid-19 protocols.
  • The four players were accused of failing to disclose that they had spent time in Britain, with arrivals from the country subject to strict quarantine measures.

