Brazil legend Cafu joins calls for an expanded Fifa World Cup

Brazil legend Cafu has vouched for the expansion of teams competing at the Fifa World Cup, saying it would provide the best bet for the likes of Kenya's Harambee Stars to grace the international sporting showpiece.

The 50-year old, whose real name is Marcos Evangelista de Morais, spoke to selected journalists from around the world at an online press conference aimed at discussing Qatar's preparedness ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The celebrated football star has been selected as an Ambassador of next year's tournament by the tournament organisers.

"I agree with the proposal to include more teams in the World Cup," explained Cafu, Brazil's most capped Brazilian.

"For instance, Kenya has some of the best runners in the world. When they come to Brazil, they win all the marathons. But the (Kenya) national team does not qualify for the World Cup. If the tournament was to include more teams, Kenya could stand a chance."

Fifa president Gianni Infantino in November shared a proposal seeking to increase the number of teams playing at the World Cup from 32 to 48.

If implemented, the proposal will enable the number of African teams competing at the World Cup increase from 5 to 9. Kenya has consistently come short of qualifying for the World Cup which is held after every four years thanks to inconsistent performances in the qualification matches.

Stars are pooled alongside Mali, Uganda and Rwanda in a bid to secure qualification to next year's edition set for Qatar.