Brazil footballers in Ukraine plead for help to leave

In this file photo taken on October 18, 2021 Shakhtar Donetsk's Brazilian defender Marlon (centre) and teammates take part in a training session at the club's training ground outside Kiev on the eve of their Uefa Champions League match against Real Madrid. Brazilian footballers playing in Ukrainian clubs asked the Brazilian government for help to be evacuated, in a video where they appear confined in a hotel in Kiev with their families, on February 24, 2022, after the Russian invasion.

Photo credit: Sergei Supinsky | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The video shows around 20 people, including the footballers' families, sitting and standing in a room at a Kiev hotel.
  • The footballers all play for Shakhtar and Dynamo Kiev. The group included international forward David Neres, who recently signed with Shakhtar from Dutch side Ajax.

