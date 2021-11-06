Brave Vihiga Queens fall to Mamelodi Sundowns

Vihiga Queens

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate their goal against Vihiga Queens during their CAF Women's Champions League Group B match in Egypt on November 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Melinda Kgadiete struck early on to give the South Africans a 1-0 lead which they held on to the end.
  • Vihiga, who fought bravely in this contest, could have scored on numerous occasions, including a last-gasp free-kikc from Jentrix Shikangwa which hit the crossbar.

Vihiga Queens started their CAF Women's Champions League campaign on the wrong footing after falling 1-0 to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in Egypt.

