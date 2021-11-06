Brave Vihiga Queens fall to Mamelodi Sundowns

Vihiga Queens started their CAF Women's Champions League campaign on the wrong footing after falling 1-0 to South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns in Egypt.

Melinda Kgadiete struck early on to give the South Africans a 1-0 lead which they held on to the end.

Vihiga, who fought bravely in this contest, could have scored on numerous occasions, including a last-gasp free-kikc from Jentrix Shikangwa which hit the crossbar.

The win ensures the Cosafa champions go top of Group B awaiting the results from the match between Nigeria's River Angels and Asfar FC of Morocco which kicks off at 8pm East African time.

“It’s a good start for us and the three points are important because they will count when we need a boost. Kenya really gave us a tough time but we appreciate such challenges because this is how we grow and identify the loose ends to tighten,” said Kgadiete.

Tereza Engesha tried to play a free-kick under the wall but the South Africa’s defense was unshaken.

Queens coach Charles Okere boosted his midfield in the 79th minute by substituting Violet Wanyonyi for Topister Situma but Mamelodi Sundowns continued to dominate proceedings.

The three-time Kenya women Premier league champions will play Asfar FC in their second match on Tuesday while their third match against River Angels will be on Friday all at the same venue, as they aim to advance to the semifinals scheduled for November 15.