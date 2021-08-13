Boyhood Gooner Willock leaves Arsenal for Newcastle

Joe Willock

Arsenal's English midfielder Reiss Nelson (right) celebrates with Arsenal's English striker Eddie Nketiah (left) and Arsenal's English midfielder Joe Willock (centre) after scoring during their Uefa Europa League Group B match against Molde in Molde, Norway on November 26, 2020.

Photo credit: Svein Ove Ekornesvåg | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Willock, 21, scored eight goals for the Magpies in just 14 Premier League appearances, including matching Newcastle legend Alan Shearer's record of scoring in seven consecutive games to end the season.
  • Newcastle are reported to have paid over £20 million ($27 million) for the England under-21 international.

London, United Kingdom

