Boost for South C United

Nairobi-based South C United has received a major boost in its fight to stay afloat after the team got sponsorship from Saif Property, a real estate company based in Nairobi.

The club, which participates in the Nairobi Region Football Kenya League, will now be kitted and away matches logistics taken care of by the new sponsors.

The partnership between the club and Saif Property will see the latter kit the team for its away matches as well as provide transport logistics for the away matches.

“Saif Property will buy kits for the team as well as provide transport during away matches as part of this new partnership,” said South C MCA Osman Khalif, who doubles up as the club’s patron.

He said the firm had also bought footballs and cones for the club as part of its corporate social responsibilities in South C area where the company operates.

Mr Khalif has, however, appealed to well-wishers and donors to come forward to help the team meet its costs especially for home matches.

“Saif will only cater for away matches and I am still forced to dig into my pockets for home matches logistics. And so, I am appealing to well-wishers and donors to come forward to support the team,” he said.

South C United is a community-based football club that was established in 2017 under the patronage of Mr Khalif.

The team has over the years steadily progressed from the lowest league to its current position in the regional league.

The team currently trains at the CID Training School, South C which also doubles up as their home ground.

Popularly known as Kings of the South, South C United has more than 100 boys and girls from ages 12 years to the senior team who train under the guidance of well-trained and qualified coaching staff.

“The main aim for the formation of the team is to keep the youth busy and away from drug and substance abuse, nurture untapped talents by giving the youth a platform to showcase their talent and inculcating discipline and life skills to the youth,” said Mr Khalif.