Boost for South C United

South C United players pose for a photo before a prior match.

By Collins Omulo

  • Popularly known as Kings of the South, South C United has more than 100 boys and girls from ages 12 years to the senior team who train under the guidance of well-trained and qualified coaching staff.
  • “The main aim for the formation of the team is to keep the youth busy and away from drug and substance abuse, nurture untapped talents by giving the youth a platform to showcase their talent and inculcating discipline and life skills to the youth,” said Mr Khalif.

Nairobi-based South C United has received a major boost in its fight to stay afloat after the team got sponsorship from Saif Property, a real estate company based in Nairobi.

