Boda Boda FC claim Chris Oguso Cup

Part of the action from Chief Inspector Chris Oguso finals played at Ebwali in Vihiga County on June 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: Derrick Luvega | Nation Media Group

Boda Boda FC emerged the winners of the 13th edition of Chief Inspector Chris Oguso Cup after edging Red Bulls FC 3-2 on post-match penalties in the final at Ebwali Grounds in Vihiga County on Tuesday.
 
The two teams were deadlocked at 0-0 after 90 minutes forcing lotteries to decide the contest and Boda Boda carried the day to lift the trophy and cash prize of Sh200,000. The runners-up went home with Sh100,000.
 
The annual tournament is under the patronage of Oguso, who is the head of presidential security at State House. This year's event was sponsored by betting firm, Betika.
 
Boda Boda FC lost several scoring chances during the first half of a pulsating encounter, with Red Bulls goalkeeper Morgan Ambuko keeping them at bay.

