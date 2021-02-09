Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Ex-Harambee Stars coach wants FKF cash frozen over Sh52m debt

By  Simon Ciuri

  • Besides Williamson, FKF has been fighting payment of Sh110m of another former coach Adel Amrouche awarded to him by the Court of Arbitration for Sport for unfair dismissal.
  • Fifa  has in the past threatened to ban Kenya from the 2022 World Cup qualification matches. 

Former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson has again asked the Employment and Labour Court in Nairobi to freeze Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) accounts until his four-year debt of Sh52 million is paid in full.

