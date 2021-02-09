Ex-Harambee Stars coach wants FKF cash frozen over Sh52m debt

Former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson has again asked the Employment and Labour Court in Nairobi to freeze Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) accounts until his four-year debt of Sh52 million is paid in full.

This is after FKF repeatedly defaulted on an agreement to pay the Scottish trainer the first installment of Sh5 million.

"We have made an application in court to freeze the accounts of FKF again because they have breached the out of court agreement we entered with them. We also want the remaining Sh52 million paid in full," Williamson's lawyer Wankiju Maina of Wanjiku Maina and Co. Advocates told Nation Sport.

Williamson and the football body have been at loggerheads since 2016 when FKF President Nick Mwendwa sacked and replaced him with rookie Stanley Okumbi days after assuming office.

The sacked coach successfully sought justice at the courts and was awarded Sh52 million for unfair dismissal.

FKF failed to pay up, forcing Williamson to return to the courts and successfully apply for an order freezing the federation's accounts until his debt is settled.

The order to freeze accounts forced FKF General Secretary Barry Otieno to approach Williamson's legal team with an agreement on a payment plan. The football administrator has seemingly failed to keep his word.

"As you are aware, the first installment payment of Sh5 million quarterly fell due on February 1, 2021, which we are yet to receive," reads the letter dated February 2.

The letter from Williamson's lawyer was addressed to FKF through its lawyer Sila Munyao & Co. Advocates.

"Urgently advice your client to pay the first installment amount in our account as communicated in our letter of January 12, 2021 with seven days of this letter failure to which we shall proceed with execution to recover the full amount as per Clause 5 of the consent," the letter states.

Besides Williamson, FKF has been fighting payment of Sh110m of another former coach Adel Amrouche awarded to him by the Court of Arbitration for Sport for unfair dismissal.