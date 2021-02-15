Blame game as Gor Mahia's continental hopes hang in the balance

Gor Mahia's Alpha Onyango (right) vies for the ball with Napa Stars' Dickson Chapa during their Caf Confederation Cup playoff first leg match at Nyayo Stadium on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • During the tie, both teams appeared below par, but the visitors were really solid defensively.
  • Gor's attack was blunt with Burundian import Jules Ulimwengu failing to convert the chances that came his way in the first half. The underperformance of foreign players has also raised a lot of questions. 

“Who could believe Gor Mahia, a team that has beaten African football giants Esperance, Zamalek, Petro de Luanda and Super Sport United can now lose at home to Napsa, a team ranked 15th in the Zambian League? It is painful."

