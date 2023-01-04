Black Stars out to extend lead as NSL resumes

After a two-week break, the 2022/2023 National Super League (NSL) resumes on Friday with two matches on the cards in Wundanyi and Ukunda.

League leaders Kibera Black Stars take on Mwatate United at Dawson Mwanyumba in Wundanyi, while SS Assad welcome Darajani Gogo at Shamu Grounds in Kwale County.

Kibera, who have won three games from five matches, lead the log on 10 points, same as Shabana who have played a match less.

Under the tutelage of Evans Ogutu, Black Stars led by league top scorer John Njoroge have also scored the highest number of goals (seven) against Shabana’s three.

Seven more matches are planned for Saturday across the country with relegation-placed Mombasa Elite hosting third placed Migori Youth at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Machakos based Mully Children Family (MCF) travel to Bomet County to take on bottom-placed Silibwet Leons at Bomet Stadium.

In Mombasa, Migori, who are third on the log with seven points, will be out to beat Mombasa Elite and cut Black Stars' lead at the top.

Head-to-head record gives the Kevin Oluoch coached side an edge over the Coastal outfit who have no points.

“We are ready to face Mombasa Elite on Friday as we hope to register encouraging results to keep our dreams of earning one of the two automatic slots for promotion. All players have impressed in training and are ready for the away fixture,” said Migori's youthful coach Oluoch.

APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco, who had automatically been promoted from the NSL to the top tier league, face Naivas and Coastal Heroes respectively.

The teams have been forced to start afresh after the recently reinstated FKF NEC declared 2021/2022 National Super League null and void.

FIXTURES: (all matches kick off at 3pm)

Friday

Mwatate United v Kibera Black Stars (Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium), SS Assad v Darajani Gogo (shamu Grounds, Ukunda)

Saturday