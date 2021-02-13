Big boys Tusker, Sharks, Ulinzi ease into Betway Cup round of 32

  • Tusker, who have lifted the title four times before, the latest being in 2016, were the big winners of the day, as they thrashed FKF Division Two minnows Mihuu United 9-0 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

  • Vegpro also booked a place in the round of 32 after edging out SS Assad 2-0 at the Longonot Horticulture grounds.

  • Unlike in previous editions, a draw will be held after every round of this year’s competition, which will come to an end on July 31.

Big Boys Tusker, Kariobangi Sharks and Ulinzi Stars progressed to round 32 of the 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup after winning their respective matches on Saturday.

