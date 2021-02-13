Big boys Tusker, Sharks, Ulinzi ease into Betway Cup round of 32

Big Boys Tusker, Kariobangi Sharks and Ulinzi Stars progressed to round 32 of the 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup after winning their respective matches on Saturday.

Tusker, who have lifted the title four times before, the latest being in 2016, were the big winners of the day, as they thrashed FKF Division Two minnows Mihuu United 9-0 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

Michael Madoya, the 2017 FKF-PL Most Valuable Player, bagged a hat-trick in the lopsided match in his first start of the season for the brewers, while Luke Namanda scored a brace.

George Odhiambo, Apollo Otieno, youngster Charles Ashitiva scored a goal apiece while Tusker’s other strike was an own goal.

At the Mumboho grounds in Vihiga, non-league side Nation FC shocked hosts Vihiga Sportiff 2-1 to also make the round of 32.

At Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale, Clinton Omondi scored a brace as Ulinzi Stars also humiliated Elim FC 5-0. The soldiers’ other goals were scored by Oscar Wamalwa, John Njuguna and Bitolwa Masita.

It turned to be good outing for Nairobi City Stars at Kitui Stadium, as they thumped Mutomo Tigers 4-1 to register their first victory in all competitions this year.

The “Simba wa Nairobi” have been on poor form in the FKF-PL as they have not won in their last seven matches.

The victory over Mutomo is no doubt a good way for the coach Sanjin Alagic's side to shake off the rust.

Ebrimah Sanneh scored a brace for City Stars while Davis Agesa and Wycliffe Otieno scored a goal apiece.

Sharks, the 2018 champions, qualified for the next round without breaking sweat after their opponents Flamingo FC failed to show up at Finflays grounds in Naivasha.

Vegpro also booked a place in the round of 32 after edging out SS Assad 2-0 at the Longonot Horticulture grounds.

Unlike in previous editions, a draw will be held after every round of this year’s competition, which will come to an end on July 31.

Apart from qualifying for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup, the winner of the competition will also pocket Sh2 million.

Collated results:

KSG Ogopa 0 Dimba Patriots 5, Flamingo FC v Kariobangi Sharks (walkover in favour Sharks), FC Shells 2 Fortune Sacco 2 (1-3), Mutomo Tigers 1 Nairobi City Stars 4, Vegpro FC 0 Assad FC 2, Elim 0 Ulinzi Stars 5, Mihuu United 0 Tusker 9, Vihiga Sportiff 1 Nation FC 2, Fortune Sacco 2-2(3-1)



Sunday's fixtures