Bielsa denies he is close to signing new contract with Leeds

Leeds United's Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa (left) and Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola shake hands at the end of their English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on April 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Tim Keeton | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 65-year-old former Argentina national coach has earned plaudits for the style of football the historic club have played on their return to the elite following a 16-year hiatus.
  • A 2-1 win over runaway leaders Manchester City last Saturday when Leeds played with 10 men for the whole of the second-half rubber-stamped the impact they have had.

London

