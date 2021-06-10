Bidco edge City Stars to reach FKF Cup semis

Bidco United Thursday edged Nairobi City Stars 1-0 to qualify for the semi-finals of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup at Ruaraka grounds.

Forward David Orem scored the lone goal in the 22nd minute from close range.

Bidco will now play Gor Mahia who knocked out Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in another quarter-final at Utalii grounds.

The semi-finals will be staged as a double-header at Thika Sub County Stadium on Sunday.

The game started on a slow pace with both sides looking to control the midfield.

It was City Stars who got the first chance in the ninth minute when striker Nicholas Kipkirui shot wide after being picked out by Oliver Maloba.

City Stars defender Salim 'Shitu' Abdallah then released a long ball from the midfield but Davis Agesa's header went inches wide in the 15th minute with Bidco goalkeeper Omar Adisa well beaten.

After some good work in the midfield, Eric Gichimu fed Orem who dribbled past City Stars defence to beat Steve Njunge with a powerful shot.

City Stars then dictated proceedings and camped in Bidco's half but Kipkirui and Peter 'Pinchez' Opiyo were the main culprits missing clear cut chances to equalise.

Bidco wasted a glorious chance to extend their lead in the 37th minute when Stephen Waruru fired a shot through a crowded City Stars defence but Njunge parried for a corner.

Orem's header on the brink of half time missed the target by a whisker as Bidco carried a slim lead to the break.

Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic made the first change at the hour mark, Rodgers Okumu coming in for Maloba to reinforce their attack as the hunt for an equaliser continued.

Opiyo then headed wide from Kimani's corner as City Stars heaped pressure on their opponents.

In the 71st minute, Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia made a double change - Lambert Otieno and Batts Awita coming in for Waruru and Alex Juma respectively - as he sought to protect their slim lead.