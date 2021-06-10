Bidco edge City Stars to reach FKF Cup semis

Bidco United forward David Orem (left) vies with Nairobi City Stars midfielder Peter Opiyo

Bidco United forward David Orem (left) vies with Nairobi City Stars midfielder Peter Opiyo during their Football Kenya Federation Cup quarter-final match at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi on June 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was City Stars who got the first chance in the ninth minute when striker Nicholas Kipkirui shot wide after being picked out by Oliver Maloba
  • After  some good work in the midfield, Eric Gichimu fed Orem who dribbled past City Stars defence to beat Steve Njunge with a powerful shot
  • Bidco will now play Gor Mahia who knocked out Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in another quarter-final at Utalii grounds


Bidco United Thursday edged Nairobi City Stars 1-0 to qualify for the semi-finals of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup at Ruaraka grounds.

