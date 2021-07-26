Bidco United edge City Stars in ill-tempered clash

David Gateri

Bidco United David Gateri (right) celebrates his goal against City Stars during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • City Stars reduced the deficit with eight minutes left through Odera's well taken penalty after Rodgers Okumu was fouled inside the box by Otieno.
  • Tempers flared late on with Bidco's coach Anthony Akhulia being sent off moments later for protesting a referee decison. Otieno and Abdallah were sent off for fighting.

Newcomers Bidco United on Monday edged out Nairobi City Stars 2-1 in a tense Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

