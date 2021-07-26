Bidco United edge City Stars in ill-tempered clash

Newcomers Bidco United on Monday edged out Nairobi City Stars 2-1 in a tense Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

Bidco's coach Anthony Akhulia and defender Lambert Otieno were sent off in the dying minutes of the tie. City Stars also finished the match with 10 men after Salim Abdallah was also sent off.

David Orem and David Gateri netted Bidco's goals, while City Stars' consolation goal was scored by substitute Ezekiel Odera from the spot.

Bidco, who had been dominant in the first half, took the lead on 24 minutes when Orem raced to tap in Erick Gichimu's cross from the left.

Five minutes to the break, City Stars suffered a major setback after their lead triker Nicholas Kipkirui limped off, and was replaced by Odera.

'Simba wa Nairobi's' best chance for an equaliser arrived at the stroke of first half, Aziz Okaka's close range shot after connecting to Kevin Okumu's cross was blocked on the line.

Coach John Ambok, who took over from Bosnian Sanjin Alagic more than two weeks ago, introduced Timothy Ouma and Mungai for Charles Otieno and Okaka respectively at the restart.

They started the second half strongly with Bolton Omwenga testing Bidco's goalkeper Steve Njunge with a free-kick in the 50th minute.

But David Gateri doubled Bidco's lead with a superb strike on 63 minutes. He controlled the ball well, before shaking the net with a half volley while airborne.

City Stars reduced the deficit with eight minutes left through Odera's well taken penalty after Rodgers Okumu was fouled inside the box by Otieno.