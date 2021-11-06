Bidco sink Mathare for first win of the season

David Gateri struck at the half hour mark to set Bidco United on their way to securing their first win of the season in their a 1-0 victory win over Mathare United at Kasarani Annex on Saturday.

The win saw Bidco leapfrog Mathare United into 11th place on goal difference as the Slum Boys suffered their fourth loss of the season.

The two clubs are tied on six points from as many matches.

Mathare United coach Ezekiel Akwana expressed dissatisfaction at the result.

"It is not the result we had hoped for but we have to come back stronger in the next game," said Akwana.

His opposite number, Anthony Akhulia was happy to get his first win of the season.

"I am happy with the win and, I hope it gives us momentum to rise up the standings."

Akhulia also expressed optimism for quick recoveries of his goalkeeper Brian Opondo and forward Stephen Waruru.

"I have not yet received an assessment of their injuries but, I hope they will not be out for long."

He also welcomed the international break saying it will help him fine-tune his squad.

"We have new players like Brian Nyakan and Gabriel Wandera who have not had enough time with us. The Fifa international break will give us time to gel," he said.

Bidco United showed determination from the onset to end their winless run.

Mathare United's resolute response to their opponents' impetus showed a willingness bounce back from their 6-0 defeat to Kariobangi Sharks last weekend.

This contrast in playing styles resulted in Bidco winning freekicks in promising positions but, the boys in yellow dealt with the danger on each occasion.

However, when Bidco finally found a breakthrough, the reward for their effort came in open play in the 30th minute. David Gateri gave the Thika-based side the lead after tapping in a low cross sent from the right wing by David Kalama.

Eight minutes earlier, Stephen Waruru almost scored his first goal of the scored but, Job Ochieng' denied the veteran with a fine save.

In the 42nd minute, Brian Nyakan almost punished Mathare when he controlled a cross from Alex Juma in the box but his shot on the turn rolled narrowly wide of the goal with Ochieng' in a full-stretch attempt to prevent his side going 2-0 down.

Nyakan had another go at the stroke of halftime but Ochieng' stopped his powerful shot to the roof of the net.

The first half ended with Mathare United fortunate to be trailing by a goal and dejected for having not troubled the away side's goalkeeper Brian Opondo.

Ezekiel Akwana showed his desire to turn around the game as soon as possible by introducing veterans Ali Abondo and Chrispin Oduor for Danson Kago and Jackson Juma at the start of the second half.

However, Akwana's attempt to blend youth and experience did not deliver a promising start as Anthony Akhulia's experienced charges wasted no time camping in Mathare United's half.

A mix of open play moves and set-pieces routines sustained their early raid on the Slum Boys' goal but they left empty-handed each time.

Mathare United almost punished Bidco's profligacy in the 51st and 54th minutes when Chrispin Oduor and Ali Abondo had shots were blocked from open play and a free-kick respectively.

Subsequent minutes were followed by instances of lull play accentuated by substitutions and injury stoppages.

One of the substitutions saw Bidco United bring former Mathare United striker Derrick Onyango for Waruru who was stretchered off in the 71st minute. At that time in the game, Bidco made two other changes that saw Gateri and Juma leave the pitch for Nelson Cheita and Lameck Oloo.

As Bidco made those three changes, Mathare brought on Eugene Wethuli for Douglas Koech.

The match had another lengthy stoppage in the 78th minute when Bidco's goalkeeper went down injured. Ezekiel Owade replaced him as he limped off the pitch in the 82nd minute.