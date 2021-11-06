Bidco sink Mathare for first win of the season

Bidco United striker David Orem (left) tussles for the ball with Mathare United defender Martin Ongori during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on November 6, 2021.

  • The win saw Bidco leapfrog Mathare United into 11th place on goal difference as the Slum Boys suffered their fourth loss of the season.
  • The two clubs are tied on six points from as many matches.
  • Mathare United coach Ezekiel Akwana expressed dissatisfaction at the result.

David Gateri struck at the half hour mark to set Bidco United on their way to securing their first win of the season in their a 1-0 victory win over Mathare United at Kasarani Annex on Saturday.

