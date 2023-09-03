Bidco coach Akhulia slams his charges after City Stars draw

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia has challenged his players to improve their game so as to record positive results in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The visibly furious Akhulia lashed out at his players following a 1-1 draw against Nairobi City Stars on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

This was the second draw for Bidco United following their goalless stalemate against Posta Rangers in their first game of the season.

On Sunday, Nairobi City Stars took the lead via Andrew Kisilu early in the second half before Samuel Ndung’u levelled matters for the hosts for the shared spoils.

“We have played badly despite it being one of the easiest games to win and it is sad we conceded in the second half. We have to pull our socks and work hard in the next match,” said Akhulia in his post-match address.

“The only positive thing today is that we scored. We have strikers who can do a better job and we must move from this,” added Akhulia.

Bidco United were promoted to the FKF-PL in 2020. Akhulia also told his players who are not fit to use the two weeks’ international break to work on their fitness so that they can fight for the club in the coming matches.

“This is an opportunity for those struggling with fitness like Mokaya and Onyango who started the match today. We need everyone fit when the league comes back,” said Akhulia.

His opposite number Nicholas Muyoti however praised his team saying they played well in the second half.

“Yes we conceded but we scored a goal. The changes we made in the second half were good and we attacked well,” said Muyoti.