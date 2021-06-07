Betway Cup: Premier League sides to clash in quarters

Gor Mahia's Tito Okello celebrates his goal against Mara Sugar during their Betway Cup round 16 match at Ruaraka grounds on June 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Equity beat Blessings FC 3-0 in the first round, before cruising past Keroka Technical Training institute 5-3 in post-match penalties in the second round.
  • To book a date with the dockers in the last eight, coach Baraza’s side beat Vegpro 2-1 on Saturday.

The honeymoon is over for top guns featuring in the 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup as they will now face-off in the quarterfinals of the knock-out competition.

