Betway Cup: KCB, City Stars advance as Nation FC eliminated

Bungoma Superstars' Mathews Othuruta (left) vies fo the ball with Nation FC's Simon Muema during their Betway Cup Round of 32 clash at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno  &  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • Ezekiel Odera’s first-half goal is all City Stars needed to see off National Super League side, Fortune Sacco at Kianyaga Stadium. 
  • City Stars will clash with the winner of the Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars tie set for Wednesday.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) sides KCB and Nairobi City Stars on Tuesday advanced to the 2021 Betway Cup Round of 16.

