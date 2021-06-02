Betway Cup: Holders Bandari lead big guns into next round

Defending champions Bandari FC Wednesday led top sides AFC Leopards, Ulinzi Stars, Tusker, Kariobangi Sharks and Bidco United in sealing their places in this season's FKF Betway Cup Round of 16.

Holders Bandari thrashed Dimba Patriots FC 5-1 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa in their Round of 32 clash.

Bandari led 1-0 at half time through a goal by Benjamin Mosha, who was also on the mark in the second half. Other goals came through William Wadri, Darius Msagha and Yema Mwana.

Bandari;s Mohammed Siraj (right) vies for the ball with Dimba Patriots' Daniel Karani during their FKF Betway Cup Round of 32 clash at Mbaraki grounds on June 2, 2021. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

The visitors got their consolation via Rashid Athuman. In the toughest match of the day between two top-flight sides, Ulinzi Stars edged out Sofapaka 2-0 at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta courtesy of first half goals from John ‘Gaucho’ Njuguna and substitute Oscar Wamalwa.

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso was elated by the win, saying the result shows that his team continues to improve in every game this season.

“I’m happy we have qualified to the next round of this competiton. It is good my strikers are now scoring compared to the start of the season when goals were hard to come by. Our focus is winning this title and we have to work hard so as to get a good result when we play against Nairobi City Stars,” said Nyangweso.

Kariobangi Sharks Godfrey Shiveka celebrates his goal against Tandaza FC during their FKF Betway Cup Round of 32 match at Utalii grounds on June 2, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Collins Sichenje scored the lone goal as Ingwe downed rivals Posta Rangers 1-0 at Thika Municipal Stadium, while Bidco handed Twyford FC a 7-0 beating in an early kick off at the same venue.

Thomas Teka and Geoffrey Lemu scored in either half as Kariobangi Sharks beat Tandaza FC 2-0 at Utalii grounds in Nairobi.

Kariobangi Sharks' Stephen Oyugi (left) dribbles past Tandaza FC's David Otieno during their FKF Betway Cup match at Utalii grounds on June 2, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Tusker too good for Marafiki

Despite taking the lead through skipper Nick Kirui at Kinunga Stadium, Nyeri based Marafiki FC failed to keep off league leaders Tusker, who went on to win the tie 4-1.

Boniface Muchiri equalised for the Brewers before an own-goal forced by Luke Namanda's cross gave the visitors the lead. Henry Meja and Rodgers Aloro added further goals to put the game beyond Marafiki FC's reach.

Tusker FC's Luke Namanda (left) vies for the ball with Marafiki FC's Francis Kuria during their Betway Cup Round of 32 clash at Kinunga stadium in Nyeri County on June 2, 2021. Tusker FC won 4-1. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Tusker’s coach Robert Matano praised his charges for recovering from the slow start.

“The hosts clearly settled well into the match but we came back strongly in the second half and we were able to score four goals which is good. It was good competition for us and we are going to continue training so that we can win in the round of 16 because we really want to get to the semis and even the finals,” he said.

Tusker FC's Boniface Muchiri (left) tries to dribble past Marafiki FC's defender Muya Karaga during their Betway Cup Round of 32 match at Kinunga stadium in Nyeri on June 2, 2021. Tusker won 4-1. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Marafiki FC coach James Kabuga commended his team who had played a league match on Tuesday. He added that the game gave them exposure and will from their mistakes.

“We made a lot of mistakes especially in our finishing and at this level you get punished for not converting your chances. It was a good exposure for the lads and we continue to learn with each match” he added.

On Thursday, Gor Mahia face lower-tier side Cusco in the last Round of 32 match.

Round of 16 Fixtures