Betway Cup: Holders Bandari lead big guns into next round

Bandari players celebrate their goal against Dimba Patriots during their FKF Betway Cup Round of 32 match at the Mbaraki grounds, Mombasa on June 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  Abdulrahman Sheriff Cecil Odongo  &  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Bandari led 1-0 at half time through a goal by Benjamin Mosha, who was also on the mark in the second half. Other goals came through William Wadri, Darius Msagha and Yema Mwana.  
  • The visitors got their consolation via Rashid Athuman.

Defending champions Bandari FC Wednesday led top sides AFC Leopards, Ulinzi Stars, Tusker, Kariobangi Sharks and Bidco United in sealing their places in this season's FKF Betway Cup Round of 16.

