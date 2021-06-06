Betway Cup: Big guns sail into last eight

Kariobangi Sharks captain Geoffrey Shiveka celebrates his winning penalty during their Betway Cup round 16 match against KCB at Utalii grounds on June 6,2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo  &  Victor Otieno

What you need to know:

  • Kennedy Wanyonyi had given the Bungoma-based side the lead in the 22nd minute and they held on going into the break.
  • However, the Big Cats responded in the second half through goals from captain Robinson Kamura, Collins Shichenje, Isaac Kipyegon (penalty) and Elvis Rupia to set up a last eight clash with league leaders Tusker. Super Stars' other goal was scored by William Amasha. 

Defending champions Bandari led top flight sides Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, KCB and Nairobi City Stars in qualfying for the quarterfinals of the Betway Cup on Sunday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.