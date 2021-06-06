Betway Cup: Big guns sail into last eight

Defending champions Bandari led top flight sides Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, KCB and Nairobi City Stars in qualfying for the quarterfinals of the Betway Cup on Sunday.

Holders Bandari thrashed Sigalagala TTI 5-0 at Utalii grounds with Mirimi Benjamin, Lugogo Wilberforce, Mwamba Guelord and Oluoch Cleophas scoring for the Dockers. Bandari will meet Equity in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Danson Namasaka (left) of Bandari vies for the ball with Victor Awino of Sigalagala during their Betway Cup round of 16 match at Utalii grounds on June 6, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

At the same venue, Kariobangi defeated KCB in a penalty shoot out after 1-1 draw in the regular time. Harun Thomas failed to convert his spot kick for the bankers. Sharks have Gor Mahia to contend with in the quarterfinals stage.

Kariobangi Sharks captain Geoffrey Shiveka celebrates his winning penalty during their Betway Cup round 16 match against KCB at Utalii grounds on June 6,2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Gor Mahia secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mara Sugar at Ruaraka grounds.

Striker Tito Okello and midfielder Kenneth Muguna struck in both halves of the exchange, while Reuben Okoth's strike from the spot proved a consolation goal for the FKF Division One side.

Gor Mahia's Tito Okello celebrates his goal against Mara Sugar during their Betway Cup round 16 match at Ruaraka grounds on June 6, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Following the victory, Gor's coach Manuel Vaz Pinto described his players as "heroes" due to their busy schedule.

"With eight games in 20 days, these players are like heroes. I don't remember in any open chance our opponents go to score. I am happy because we are in the next round," said Vaz Pinto.

Eight times champions AFC Leopards knocked out determined Bungoma Super Stars side 4-2 in an entertaining clash at Thika Municipal stadium.

Super Stars had edged out Nation FC 3-0 to qualify for the round of 16 and depended on well wishers and fans to raise Sh100,000 required to honour the match.

Mara Sugar's Arnold Akafwale (left) tackles Gor Mahia's Clifton Miheso during their Betway Cup Round 16 match at Ruaraka grounds on June 6, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kennedy Wanyonyi had given the Bungoma-based side the lead in the 22nd minute and they held on going into the break.

However, the Big Cats responded in the second half through goals from captain Robinson Kamura, Collins Shichenje, Isaac Kipyegon (penalty) and Elvis Rupia to set up a last eight clash with league leaders Tusker. Super Stars' other goal was scored by William Amasha.

Nairobi City Stars striker Nicholas Kipkirui (left) celebrates his goal with teammates David Agesa (centre) and Salim Abdallah (right) during their Betway Cup match against Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka grounds on June 6, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Nairobi City Stars beat Ulinzi Stars 2-0 at Ruaraka grounds courtesy of goals from Nicholas Kipkirui and Davis Agesa.