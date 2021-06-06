Betway Cup: Big guns sail into last eight
What you need to know:
- Kennedy Wanyonyi had given the Bungoma-based side the lead in the 22nd minute and they held on going into the break.
- However, the Big Cats responded in the second half through goals from captain Robinson Kamura, Collins Shichenje, Isaac Kipyegon (penalty) and Elvis Rupia to set up a last eight clash with league leaders Tusker. Super Stars' other goal was scored by William Amasha.
Defending champions Bandari led top flight sides Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, KCB and Nairobi City Stars in qualfying for the quarterfinals of the Betway Cup on Sunday.
Holders Bandari thrashed Sigalagala TTI 5-0 at Utalii grounds with Mirimi Benjamin, Lugogo Wilberforce, Mwamba Guelord and Oluoch Cleophas scoring for the Dockers. Bandari will meet Equity in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
At the same venue, Kariobangi defeated KCB in a penalty shoot out after 1-1 draw in the regular time. Harun Thomas failed to convert his spot kick for the bankers. Sharks have Gor Mahia to contend with in the quarterfinals stage.
Gor Mahia secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mara Sugar at Ruaraka grounds.
Striker Tito Okello and midfielder Kenneth Muguna struck in both halves of the exchange, while Reuben Okoth's strike from the spot proved a consolation goal for the FKF Division One side.
Following the victory, Gor's coach Manuel Vaz Pinto described his players as "heroes" due to their busy schedule.
"With eight games in 20 days, these players are like heroes. I don't remember in any open chance our opponents go to score. I am happy because we are in the next round," said Vaz Pinto.
Eight times champions AFC Leopards knocked out determined Bungoma Super Stars side 4-2 in an entertaining clash at Thika Municipal stadium.
Super Stars had edged out Nation FC 3-0 to qualify for the round of 16 and depended on well wishers and fans to raise Sh100,000 required to honour the match.
Kennedy Wanyonyi had given the Bungoma-based side the lead in the 22nd minute and they held on going into the break.
However, the Big Cats responded in the second half through goals from captain Robinson Kamura, Collins Shichenje, Isaac Kipyegon (penalty) and Elvis Rupia to set up a last eight clash with league leaders Tusker. Super Stars' other goal was scored by William Amasha.
Nairobi City Stars beat Ulinzi Stars 2-0 at Ruaraka grounds courtesy of goals from Nicholas Kipkirui and Davis Agesa.
In the quaterfinals stage set for Thursday next week, "Simba wa Nairobi" will face-off with fellow Premier League side Bidco United. Bidco advanced to the quaterfinals thanks to a 1-0 win over Division One side Egerton at Thika Stadium.