Betway Cup: Big boys fight for slots in round of 32

As big guns AFC Leopards, Sofapaka and Tusker FC fight for places in round 32 of the 2021 Betway Cup this weekend, Nation FC will be hoping for a good outing when they take on Vihiga Sportiff on Saturday at Mumboha grounds in Vihiga County.

Thirty-one matches will be played this weekend in the competition whose winner will represent Kenya in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Nation FC skipper Allan Munga is facing a late fitness test.

Nation FC - who have previously featured in the knock-out competition three times - are in high spirits, ahead of their clash with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division Two side.

“We have worked on the mistakes that cost us victory last year, so we are hoping for a better performance this season,” said Munga who is the team’s top striker.

Experienced duo of Titus Mbithi and Edward “Carrick” Muema will marshal Nation FC’s midfield in the match the team will use to promote the giant media house’s presence in the region.

Team manager Elias Makori thanked the company’s Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama for the unwavering support that the team received during its preparation for the match.

Twenty-sixteen winners Tusker will be out to continue with their impressive run when they face Mihuu United at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma on Saturday, while eight-time champions AFC Leopards will play FKF Division Two team Tiki FC at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta County.

Aussems in charge

The match will be the first that Leopards’ Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems will take charge of since he took over the reins at the 13-time FKF-PL champions on February 9.

Leopards’ team manager Tom Juma said that they are taking the competition seriously as they seek to a return to the CAF Confederation Cup.

“We don’t despise them (Tiki FC) because this is a knock-out competition and anything can happen. We will strive to finish the business in 90 minutes,” said Juma. But Tiki have vowed to give “Ingwe” a run for their money.

“Football is a game of 90 minutes, so if they (Leopards) underestimate my side, they will be shocked. They should come prepared for a tough battle,” said coach Sydney Achuchi.

Bandari’s coach Casa Mbungo said that they are eager to defend the title, and as a result, he will field a strong side against NSL side Murang’a Seal.

“We are taking the match seriously. It is just a game like any other and our intention is to progress to the next round,” said the Rwandan.

In other matches lined-up, three-time champions Sofapaka will visit Kitale All Stars, Kariobangi Sharks play Flamingo in Naivasha while 2004 champions KCB play Kisii’s Kiandege Jets.

Fixtures

Saturday

KSG Ogopa v Dimba Patriots, Marafiki FC v JKUAT FC, Mwatate United v Twyford, Flamingo FC v Kariobangi Sharks, Uprising FC v Progressive FC, NYSA v Machakos United, FC Shells v Fortune Sacco, Mutono Tigers v Nairobi City Stars, Tandaza FC v MCF, Kajiado North v Nkanas FC, Vegpro FC v SS Assad FC, Elim v Ulinzi Stars

Bungoma Superstars v Zetech Titans, Mihuu United v Tusker, Vihiga Sportiff v Nation FC, Luanda Villa v GDC

Sunday