Betway Cup: Big boys fight for slots in round of 32

Football Kenya Federation Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno during the draw for Betway Cup Round of 64 on February 4, 2021.

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nation FC skipper Allan Munga is facing a late fitness test.
  • Team manager Elias Makori thanked the company’s Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama for the unwavering support that the team received during its preparation for the match.
  • Eight-time champions AFC Leopards will play  FKF Division Two team Tiki FC at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta County.
  • The match will be the first that Leopards’ Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems will take charge of since he took over the reins at the 13-time FKF-PL champions on February 9.

As big guns AFC Leopards, Sofapaka and Tusker FC fight for places in round 32 of the 2021 Betway Cup this weekend, Nation FC will be hoping for a good outing when they take on Vihiga Sportiff on Saturday at Mumboha grounds in Vihiga County.

