Betway Cup: AFC Leopards, Tusker clash in tough quarterfinal

Fireworks are expected in the Betway Cup quarterfinals set for Wednesday and Thursday as teams seek slots in the semi-final stage of the competiton.

Defending champions Bandari FC will clash with minnows Equity FC at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on Wednesday at 1pm, before a mouth-watering tie between four-time champions Tusker and eight-time winners AFC Leopards at the same venue from 3.30pm.

On Thursday, 2005 champions Nairobi City Stars tackle Bidco United at Ruaraka grounds from 3pm, while eight-time champions Gor Mahia will take on 2018 winners Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii grounds.

Apart from the bragging rights of being crowned the competition's winners, there is also a Sh2 million cash prize, and a ticket to represent Kenya in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

Holders Bandari have arguably the easiest fixture against Division One League side Equity FC.

The lower-tier side, under the tutelage of former Sofapaka coach John Baraza, have not met any top team so far and will face a stern test against the dockers.

The winner of this tie will meet the victor of the Tusker -Leopards clash in the semi-finals slated for this weekend.

After their slim 1-0 win over minnows Luanda Villa last Saturday, Tusker coach Robert Matano hinted at rotating his squad in this tough clash against Ingwe.

“Both teams are good and the ones who will utilise their chances well will definitely carry the day. We have prepared well and had enough rest so we expect the best tomorrow (today),” said Tusker’s forward Luke Namanda.

Leopards’ coach Patrick Aussems said: “We know that it will be a very tough game because it will be a clash between two teams that are at the top in the Premier League."

It is do-or-die and I hope at the end of the game, it will be us who will be proceeding to the semi-finals," he added.

Gor coach Manuel Vaz Pinto hopes to bring to an end the club’s eight-year drought in the competition. They last lifted the trophy in 2012.

Ahead of their tie gainst Sharks, Vaz Pinto said they will approach the match with “confidence and respect for the opponent."

The winner between Gor and Sharks will square it out with the victor between Bidco and City Stars in the last four.

Bidco and City Stars will meet for the second time since they were promoted from the National Super League (NSL) last season.

The two top-flight teams battled to a barren draw in the first leg of their league clash and City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic believes his side can get the better of their opponents.

“Bidco is a serious team. We know them from last year (when playing in the NSL). I believe in my team and if we continue to play good football, we can go to the semi-finals,” said the Bosnian.

Fixtures

Wednesday

Bandari FC v Equity FC Ruaraka grounds 1pm

Tusker v AFC Leopards Ruaraka grounds 3.30pm