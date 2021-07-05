Betsafe reduces sponsorship to Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards

From left: Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, Betsafe Ag. CEO Alex Kobia and AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda during the launch of Betsafe in the Kenyan market on December 2, 2020 in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

  • Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier released the same statement, which added that “it has been agreed that the second-year sponsorship will start right away despite the current season still in progress.”
  • Even before this development, Gor was already grappling with biting financial constraints. The playing unit had downed their tools ahead of their 2-1 loss to Western Stima in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match over outstanding salaries.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are staring at more financial constraints after their sponsor - Betsafe slashed a “minor” percentage of the amount it has been giving the two clubs.

