Betsafe in new scheme to award Gor, AFC Leopards players

Local gaming company, Betsafe, has partnered with Kenya’s most successful football teams, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, in a programme that will see the top players from the two clubs being rewarded through the participation of fans every month.

Under the programme, fans of both teams will identify exemplary players to be awarded in a scheme dubbed “Betsafe Player Of The Month Award.”

The scheme was launched on Wednesday at a dinner hosted in honour of players from the two teams which played in the final of the FKF Cup on July 6.

During the launch, Betsafe CEO, Victor Simiyu, commended both AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia for playing a thrilling final that culminated in penalty shoot-out to determine who would represent Kenya at the CAF Confederation Cup.

“We are starting a player of the month award for both teams, who will be chosen by the fans. Each player who is chosen will get an award of Sh25,000 to help motivate the players to keep pushing for more. Despite the prevailing economic conditions, we are continuing our three-year contract with both clubs. For us this partnership shows our commitment to local football and growing the game in Kenya. This is about giving back to the community and supporting these clubs so that they can be able to achieve their goals and as well grow the game in the country,” said Simiyu.

This move comes even after the introduction of a 7.5 per cent tax on all amounts wagered in the Kenya Finance Bill 2021.

Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier, underscored the importance of sponsorships to shoring up sports teams’ balance sheets in a hostile financial environment where ticket sales are non-existent even with increased taxation.