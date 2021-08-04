Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplechase gold in Tokyo

Nick Mwendwa
Sila Kiplagat

Football

Prime

Why Betking wants to end Sh1.2bn FKF-PL deal

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Betting firm accuses federation of not keeping parts of contract agreement.
  • Clubs claim grant payments have been delayed.

BetKing wants out of the five-year Sh1.2 billion naming rights deal with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, Nation Sport has established. 

