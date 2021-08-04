Why Betking wants to end Sh1.2bn FKF-PL deal

BetKing wants out of the five-year Sh1.2 billion naming rights deal with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League, Nation Sport has established.

Sources privy to this development confirm legal representatives of FKF president Nick Mwendwa and the Nigerian-owned firm, under the Entertainment Network Group Kenya Limited (ENGK) banner, are engaged in talks to end the five-year partnership that was signed last year.

Correspondence seen by Nation Sport indicate BetKing wants to terminate the deal “on accounts of numerous allegations of breach of Agreements”.

These allegations, according to documents in our possession, include failure by FKF to ensure all parties within the football fraternity who are required to aid in the fulfilment and implementation of the Agreement do so; failure to ensure the betting firm has the right to erect and display 50 per cent of the total branding available in the stadium; and failure to ensure all the clubs in the competition wear kits bearing the sponsor's logo on their shirt sleeves.

But FKF has contested the position, claiming; "You are aware that as of today ENGK is behind payments under the (BPL) Agreement which constitutes a material breach."

As per the terms of the Betking/FKF deal, the betting firm, whose owners or representatives are little known to the public, is to make payments in excess of Sh200 million a year to the federation in exchange for the naming rights of the competition among other privileges.

The federation is then supposed to remit Sh8 million annual grant to the 18 clubs in the competition.

Additionally, each of the 32 Division one (third-tier) clubs are entitled to at least Sh500,000 annual grant. FKF has a separate broadcast rights deal with StarTimes worth an estimated Sh800 million over seven years.

But Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards last week complained about delays in receiving their monthly grants. Four other clubs have also confirmed the delays in payments.

Mwendwa on Sunday revealed he was in talks to review the relationship of the federation with BetKing.

There are about four matches remaining to conclude the 2020/2021 league season.

Meanwhile, the launch of Gor Mahia’s Sh200 million fund drive by the club’s patron Raila Odinga will take place today.

Gor’s treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo said the event, which was set for yesterday at Capitol Hill House in Nairobi was postponed since Odinga was attending a funeral in Murang’a.

The fund drive, dubbed the “GMFC 2 Million Dollar Harambee” is aimed at helping Gor bridge its financial shortfall.