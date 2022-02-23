BetKing pumps Sh500,000 for renovation of Dagoretti Youth Centre

Klaire Muriithi

BetKing's Head of Marketing Klaire Muriithi hands over a dummy cheque of Sh500,000 to Dagoretti Youth Community Centre chairman Ramadhan Hadisi on February 23, 2022.

Photo credit: Cecil Odongo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She was speaking on Wednesday when BetKing handed a Sh500,000 cheque for the renovation of Dagoretti Youth Community Centre based in Nairobi’s Kawangware slums.
  • BetKing also opened its first shop in Kenya in Kawangware.

Former Football Kenya Federation Premier League sponsors, BetKing have now focused their attention in grassroot football.

