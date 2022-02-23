BetKing pumps Sh500,000 for renovation of Dagoretti Youth Centre

Former Football Kenya Federation Premier League sponsors, BetKing have now focused their attention in grassroot football.

The betting firm's Head of Marketing, Klaire Kiarie says this is to create a good rapport with their customers and bring them closer as they look to establish themselves in the Kenyan market.

“We used to sponsor the league, but mutually parted ways because of the Covid-19 restrictions then since many fans were not allowed back to the pitch.

Now our focus is grassroot football and we hope to reach many teams playing in the lower divisions that lack sponsorship. Through this we will also be growing and nurturing talents,” said Kiarie.

In July 2020, BetKing signed a five-year deal worth Sh1.2 billion with FKF, but mutually terminated the partnership in August 2021.

She was speaking on Wednesday when BetKing handed a Sh500,000 cheque for the renovation of Dagoretti Youth Community Centre based in Nairobi’s Kawangware slums.

BetKing also opened its first shop in Kenya in Kawangware.

“BetKing will partner with the Dagoretti Youth Welfare Organisation to enhance the current viewing structure which has seen wear and tear over the years and has been damaged with significant road construction taking out a portion of its structure. We anticipate the groundbreaking to be commissioned this week as a start to deriving brand trust and relevance," said Klaire.

“This is the first time investment in this community and we will continue to work to improve the conditions of the communities where we operate. This is our commitment”, she added.

The chairman of Dagoretti Youth Centre, Ramadhan Hadisi, welcomed the donation from BetKing saying it will go a long way in helping to accommodate the rehabilitation of the group and support the local community.

“This centre has been home to many abandoned youths who are in recovery. It provides a recreational and sports centre for them, a place to gather as a community.