BetKing pull out as FKF-PL title sponsors

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists during unveiling of FKF-Premier League trophy

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists during unveiling of FKF-Premier League trophy on July 29, 2021 at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • BetKing's exit is a big blow to the federation just three weeks to the end of the 2020/21 season
  • FKF now have their work cut out to find another sponsor before the new season kicks off in late September
  • In a statement, signed by BetKing Country Director Ivana Ristic and FKF President Nick Mwendwa, the two entities decided to end their partnership on mutual consent with four matches to the end of this season

Football Kenya Federation will have to source for a new title sponsor for the top tier and third tier leagues after Nigerian betting firm, BetKing Friday terminated its sponsorship of both competitions. 

