BetKing pull out as FKF-PL title sponsors

Football Kenya Federation will have to source for a new title sponsor for the top tier and third tier leagues after Nigerian betting firm, BetKing Friday terminated its sponsorship of both competitions.

BetKing's exit is a big blow to the federation just three weeks to the end of the 2020/21 season.

FKF now have their work cut out to find another sponsor before the new season kicks off in late September.

In a statement, signed by BetKing Country Director Ivana Ristic and FKF President Nick Mwendwa, the two entities decided to end their partnership on mutual consent with four matches to the end of this season.

“FKF and BetKing Kenya jointly announce that we have reached a mutual agreement to terminate our existing sponsorship contracts for the BetKing Premier League and BetKing Division One League,” read part of the statement.

The statement further stated that FKF appreciates the impact BetKing sponsorship has had on the two leagues and Kenyan football. The gaming firm said it will continue to be involved in the growth of football especially at grassroots level.

“FKF appreciates BetKing’s support and partnership over the past season. BetKing remains committed to participating in the growth of Kenya’s sporting talents particularly at the grassroots levels through solid and long-term partnerships,” added the statement.

“These resources have had a tremendous impact on each of the 18 FKFPL and 32 Division One clubs from Zone A and Zone B which received partial support for their budgets through this sponsorship,” said the statement.

Mwendwa unveiled BetKing as the official league sponsor in July last year on a five-year contract worth Sh1.2 billion and each club was to receive Sh8 million per season.

BetKing was also the official sponsor of the FKF Division One League on a five-year deal worth Sh100 million.