Betika committs Sh100m to renovate sports grounds

Betting firm Betika Sunday announced that they have allocated Sh100 million this year to renovate public grounds in the country as part of ensuring the growth of talents.

Betika Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Mruttu said that they are identifying and mapping out grounds which have been neglected across the country and renovate them for talent development.

Mruttu and a host of Betika officials handed over the newly refurbished Cavalry grounds in Kayole back to the community in an event which was attended by Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru.

The betting firm are actively involved in sports and are the sponsors of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides Sofapaka, Kenya Police and also the National Super League.

Calvary playing grounds in Kayole, Nairobi before renovation. The grounds have been renovated by Betika as part of their Sh100m fund to improve playing grounds across the country.

“This year we will be using Sh100 to rebuild grounds like this. We work with Constituency Development Fund because these grounds are not ours and we must do this job together by involving the community,” said Mruttu.

The process of renovating the ground kicked off in September last year and through the entire period, Betika appointed a contractor who involved the youths from the area in doing the job.

“We did the leveling of the field and opened the drainage system. It is good that if we come back after two, three or four years, we shall find the ground still better. We shall still look at the fencing and the gate just as it has been requested by your area MP," he added.

Even though the renovations didn’t involve the laying of artificial turf like Betika did in Camp Toyoyo, Mruttu asserted that this was the first process and they will be following on how the grounds will be used.

Among the teams which will be using the grounds are Women Premier League side Kayole Starlets. The two teams which participated in the exhibition match at the grounds were awarded Sh100,000 and runners up Sh50,000 courtesy of Betika.

Eastlands used to have big playing grounds in Ziwani, Dandora, Kayole and Woodley, but many have since been grabbed.

Despite playing a pivotal role in nurturing talents of some of the finest footballers in the country, the few remaining grounds are now in dilapidated states and filled with heaps of garbage.