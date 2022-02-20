Betika committs Sh100m to renovate sports grounds

Betika

The renovated Calvary playing grounds in Kayole, Nairobi in this photo taken February 20, 2022. Betting firm Betika has allocated Sh100 million to renovate this and other grounds across the country.


Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Despite playing a pivotal role in nurturing talents of some of the finest footballers in the country, the few remaining grounds are now in dilapidated states and filled with heaps of garbage.
  • Calls for the authorities to renovate them have always fallen on deaf ears as youths, who would be using the facilities to build their talents, end up engaging in criminal activities.

Betting firm Betika Sunday announced that they have allocated Sh100 million this year to renovate public grounds in the country as part of ensuring the growth of talents.

