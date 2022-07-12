Betafriq bet on Gor Mahia in Sh76.5m shirt deal

Record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia on Tuesday received a major financial boost after nailing a three-year sponsorship deal worth Sh229.5 million with betting firm Betafriq.

The lucrative sponsorship will see Gor Mahia receive Sh76.5 million per year which includes Sh5 million for kitting and also Sh1.5 million for players’ insurance.

The official unveiling ceremony held at Ole Sereni Hotel was attended by Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, Secretary-General Sam Ochola, Vice-Chairman Francis Wasuna and Betafriq General Manager Craig Oyugi.

Related Gor Mahia to unveil new sponsor Football

Rachier hailed the partnership with the betting firm which is unique since it also has players insurance.

“This is a superb deal which is a new dawn for us and will provide financial assistance to us for the next three years. As a club we have always delayed in paying salaries and that was brought about when we lost our previous sponsor due to the effect of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, now that we have a new sponsor, we expect normalcy to resume,” said the veteran football administrator during the launch.

Ochola echoed Rachier’s sentiments promising transparency and that the money will go a lot in ensuring players welfare is met.

Already the company has paid the club some money to aid in their pre-season training which kicks off next week.

“In this sponsorship, we have a medical scheme aspect and we shall now look for a company to award the deal so that our players are well taken care of. The money will be enough to pay salaries and meet other logistics at the club. What we expect of our players is to win the league next season,” said Ochola.

Oyugi also lauded the partnership with Gor Mahia, saying the club has a rich history and it was easy to reach a decision to support them financially because of their big fan base and brand in the country.

“It is a pleasure to support this club and we hope to grow our brand with them to become even bigger. We promise that all financial obligations will be met and we wish the club well so that they can continue dominating the Kenyan Premier League,” said Oyugi, who revealed that they will be majoring in investing and supporting growth of talents in various sports.

The sponsorship comes one month after the club mutually parted ways with their another gaming firm Betsafe.