Bernard Mwalala sacked as Kakamega Homeboyz coach

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula Monday sent packing part of the team's technical bench led by coach Bernard Mwalala citing disciplinary issues as the reason for taking the action.

Shimanyula revealed that only goalkeeper coach David Juma survived the axe and he will now be in charge of the team on an interim basis until a new coach is appointed.

"Malala, his assistant and part of the technical bench have been shown the door due to disciplinary issues. Their behaviour and commitment to their job was wanting and that is why I have sacked them. You can be a good coach but if you lack discipline, you can't go anywhere" said Shimanyula.

The renowned football administrator revealed that he is in the process of sourcing for a new coach who will steer the team next season.

"Goalkeeper trainer David Juma will be in-charge on an interim basis while we focus on looking for a new coach. We are considering both foreign and local coaches and I can assure our fans we will go for the best tactician,," added Shimanyula.

Mwalala, a former Harambee Stars player, led Homeboyz to a second-place finish in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League behind 13 time champions Tusker on goal difference.

This was Mwalala's second season with Abana ba Ingoo having deputised Nicholas Muyoti in the 2020/21 season.

When Muyoti left for Nairobi City Stars at the start of last season, Mwalala was elevated to the head coach role.

Mwalala, 37, also coached coastal side Bandari between 2018 and 2020 leading the club to two second place finishers behind champions Gor Mahia.