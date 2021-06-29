Breaking news: Court jails Zuma for contempt

Berlin urges UK govt to reduce Euro 2020 crowd sizes

England fans cheer prior to their UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Czech Republic and England at Wembley Stadium in London on June 22, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chancellor Angela Merkel has in recent days repeatedly expressed concern about the Euro championship fuelling the spread of the Delta variant on the continent. 
  • She has also criticised a lack of European-wide coordination on entry restrictions for travellers from risk areas.
  • In Germany, the Delta strain now accounts for around half of all new coronavirus cases, the head of the country's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases told a meeting attended by Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday.

