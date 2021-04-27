Benzema volley pegs back Chelsea to leave semi-final in the balance

Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos (left) vies with Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante during their Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on April 27, 2021.
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

Photo credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Frenchman moved level with former Real Madrid striker Raul after notching his 71st Champions League goal, fourth most in the competition's history.
  • Chelsea host Zinedine Zidane's side in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on May 5.

Madrid

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Organisers: Daily virus tests for athletes at Tokyo Olympics

  2. Allan Wanga to retire at the end of the season

  3. Ex-Man Utd star denies assault charges in court appearance

  4. Pay Sh10,000 or go to jail, court orders football-mad fans

  5. Police arrest over 100 football fans for flouting curfew in Kitale

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.