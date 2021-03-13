Benzema to the rescue again as Real Madrid sink Elche

Madrid

Karim Benzema saved Real Madrid for the second week running on Saturday, his two goals dragging his team to a 2-1 win over struggling Elche in La Liga.

After Benzema's late equaliser salvaged a draw against Atletico Madrid last weekend, the Frenchman came up trumps again, a brilliant shot flying in off the post in the 91st minute to snatch a crucial home victory at Valdebebas.

Real Madrid move five points behind Atletico in La Liga although Diego Simeone's team can restore their advantage to eight by beating Getafe later on Saturday.

Barcelona, who are six points back, face bottom club Huesca on Monday.

Benzema recovered from injury just in time to play Atletico and his three goals since have earned his team four points in seven days, while also denying Atletico a crucial win.

After heading in the equaliser against Elche, Benzema delivered a special winner, catching the ball in the air with a superb shot that found the far corner.

"It was a beautiful goal and it won us three points, so I'm happier than ever," he said.

Sergio Ramos returned from a knee injury to make his first appearance since January, although the defender came off shortly after an hour, meaning his availability for Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Atalanta is perhaps not guaranteed.

Eden Hazard, who has also been out since January, came off the bench in the second half and could play in midweek, when Madrid will start with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric were rested, perhaps with that game in mind, but both were needed by Zidane before the end.

Madrid were the better team in the first half but there was hardly a chance to show for it, the only real opening falling to Benzema at the back post as Fede Valverde released Vinicius Junior down the right but his cross bounced awkwardly for Benzema, who shot wide.

Both sides wanted penalties early in the second half, with Elche's Ivan Marcone fortunate to be awarded a free-kick when he looked more culpable in a tangle with Ramos.

Then Ramos escaped punishment for a challenge on Guido Carrillo.

Shortly after, Elche took the lead. Ramos shielded his eyes as if struggling with the sun and the corner found Dani Calvo, who climbed above Raphael Varane to head in off the crossbar.

Ramos, Isco and Fede Valverde made way for Modric, Kroos and Rodrygo, and 10 minutes later Madrid were level. Modric collected a short corner and swung a cross into the back post, where Benzema nodded in.