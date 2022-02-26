Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid scrap past Rayo

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (centre) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during their Spanish league match against Rayo Vallecano de Madrid at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Benzema struck in the 83rd minute, his 29th goal of the season enough to seal a scrappy victory at Vallecas but one that could put Madrid almost out of sight if Sevilla fail to beat local rivals Real Betis on Sunday. Betis sit third and have been in excellent form in recent weeks.

Madrid, Spain

