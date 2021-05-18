Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Benzema recalled by France for Euro 2020 after six-year exile

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (centre) vies with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde (left) and midfielder Joan Jordan Moreno during their La Liga match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid on May 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou | AFP

By  AFP

  • France kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against three-time winners Germany in Munich on June 15, face Hungary in Budapest four days later and finish their Group F schedule against holders Portugal on June 23. 
  • Les Bleus have impressed at major tournaments without Benzema, reaching the Euro 2016 final on home soil before losing to Portugal and lifting their second World Cup three years ago in Russia, defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

