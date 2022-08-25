Benzema, Putellas win Uefa player of the year prizes

Karim Benzema

 Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema holds his men's best player of the year award for the 2021/2022 season on stage during the awarding ceremony of the Uefa Champions League tournament in Istanbul on August 25, 2022.

Photo credit: Ozan Kose | AFP

By  AFP

  • France striker Benzema captained Real Madrid to victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final and scored 15 goals in the competition
  • Putellas was the top scorer in the Women's Champions League, helping Barcelona reach the final which they lost to Lyon.

Istanbul

Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas were rewarded for outstanding seasons by winning the Uefa men's and women's player of the year prizes at a ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday.

France striker Benzema captained Real Madrid to victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final and scored 15 goals in the competition, while Putellas was the top scorer in the Women's Champions League, helping Barcelona reach the final which they lost to Lyon.

