Benzema, Putellas win Uefa player of the year prizes
What you need to know:
- France striker Benzema captained Real Madrid to victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final and scored 15 goals in the competition
- Putellas was the top scorer in the Women's Champions League, helping Barcelona reach the final which they lost to Lyon.
Istanbul
Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas were rewarded for outstanding seasons by winning the Uefa men's and women's player of the year prizes at a ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday.
France striker Benzema captained Real Madrid to victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final and scored 15 goals in the competition, while Putellas was the top scorer in the Women's Champions League, helping Barcelona reach the final which they lost to Lyon.