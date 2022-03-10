Benzema hat-trick sees Real knock PSG out of Champions League

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring a goal during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second league match against Paris Saint-Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 9, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It was Luka Modric who inspired Madrid's second, a scintillating run through midfield allowing Vinicius to race clear down the left. He scooped back inside to Modric, whose exquisite reverse pass found Benzema, who finished.
  • Madrid were level on aggregate, the goal confirmed after a check from VAR. Then just seconds later, incredibly, they were ahead. PSG squandered possession from kick-off, Rodrygo released Vinicius and Marquinhos' attempted clearance found Benzema, who steered into the corner.

