Benzema eligible for France even if guilty in sex tape trial

Karim Benzema

France's forward Karim Benzema celebrates with France's defender Jules Kounde after scoring a goal during their Uefa Nations League semi-final match against Belgium at the Juventus stadium in Turin, on October 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Massimo Rana | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Benzema is expected to line up when reigning world champions France take on Kazakhstan in Paris on Saturday in a qualifier for the 2022 World Cup.
  • The prosecution have demanded a 10-month suspended sentence for Benzema, whose lawyers have claimed the prosecution failed to provide evidence to convict the star of complicity to blackmail.

Paris

