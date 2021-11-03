Benzema brace lift sloppy Real Madrid over Shakhtar

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during their Uefa Champions League first round Group D match against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Oscar Del Pozo AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Benzema’s opener made Madrid the first club to score 1000 goals in the European Cup but this was far from a vintage performance from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who were frequently whistled by the home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.
  • Shakhtar struck a deserved equaliser towards the end of a shoddy first half only for Benzema to score a second for a 2-1 win, with both of his goals set up by the in-form Vinicius Junior.

Madrid, Spain

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.