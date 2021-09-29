Benfica hammer beleaguered Barcelona in Champions League

Benfica

Benfica's German midfielder Julian Weigl celebrates after their Uefa Champions League first round Group E match against Barcelona at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on September 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Patricia De Melo Moreira | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A hammering in Lisbon, which saw Darwin Nunez score twice, including a second-half penalty, also delivered another heavy blow to Ronald Koeman's hopes of staying on as Barca coach.
  • Nunez's double and a smart finish from Rafa Silva consigned Koeman's team to a second consecutive 3-0 loss in Group E, after they were thrashed by the same scoreline at the hands of Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Lisbon, Portugal

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.