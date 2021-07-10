Benfica defender Nuno Tavares joins Arsenal

Nuno Tavares

New Arsenal signing Nuno Tavares (centre) poses for photos with manager Mikel Arteta (left) and technical director Edu at the club's base in London on July 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Portugal Under-21 international is the Gunners' first signing of the transfer window in a deal reportedly worth around £8 million ($11 million).

London

