Belize national football team held up by armed gang in Haiti

Belize's national football team was briefly held up by assault rifle-toting insurgents in Haiti on Monday, the country's football federation said. 

  • Criminal networks exercise total control over several poor and densely populated neighborhoods of the country's capital, creating "no-go" zones where they hold kidnap victims. 
  • Haiti has seen a surge in kidnappings for ransom in recent months, targeting both the wealthy and those of far more modest means.

