Belgium knock out holders Portugal to reach Euro 2020 quarters

Belgium's midfielder Thorgan Hazard (right) celebrates after scoring the first goal during their UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 match against Portugal at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville on June 27, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Thanassis Stavrakis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Belgium held on despite losing skipper Kevin De Bruyne to injury in the second half and will face the Italians in Munich in the last eight on July 2
  • Tempers flared as a crescendo of collisions incensed the crowd and left Pepe lucky only to be booked after he led into his challenge with his arm.

Seville

