Beja Nyamawi double lifts SS Assad past Migori Youth

Beja Nyamawi struck twice as SS Assad came from 2-0 down to top Migori Youth 3-2 in the National Super League at Shamu Grounds, Kwale on Wednesday.

Ben Stanley opened the scoring two minutes into the match for Migori Youth after heading home from a corner before Clinton Okoth made it 2-0 on 31 minutes.

Stanley provided the assist for Okoth's goal.

Abdallah Mdeka kicked off the comeback with a well taken penalty six minutes into the second half after he was taken down by Tyron Omondi.

Nyamawi restored parity two minutes later after receiving a lovely cross from Ali Juma.

Beja would then haunt Migori again in the 74th minute, this time scoring with a spectacular overhead kick to hand Assad the winner.

Assad now move to 13th position in the NSL log, before facing bitter rivals Coastal Heroes this weekend.

SS Assad head Coach Ali Marumu said that he was delighted with the three points.

"The boys displayed superb character in the game, I am very pleased with their performance. I have been away but I'm back now," Marumu said.

Assad face wounded Coastal Heroes this weekend in the Coast derby and will be looking to collect maximum points to climb up the standings.

"We are going to do what we do best to them and that is destroying them at their home turf," he added.

Earlier, the match had been delayed after the assigned referees failed to show up citing non-payment from the FKF Caretaker Committee. Other referees from Mombasa were then summoned to officiate the game which started an hour and a half late.

Migori Youth head coach Chaoberi Mavuya said his boys were complacent in the game.

"My boys lacked concentration, with a two-nil lead, you need to put the game to bed, but they were complacent in the game and thus we were punished in the second half, am totally disappointed with the boys."

Migori are still fighting relegation in 18th place.