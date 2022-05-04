Beating Gor best gift we can offer our fans, says Leopards man Thiong’o

The last time AFC Leopards beat Gor Mahia was in 2016, and Ingwe winger Peter Thiong’o was a Form Four student at Ol Bolossat High School in Nyandarua County.

Then he was the school’s football captain. He remembers watching the game live on television and celebrating the win with his classmates. In the clash, Leopards striker Malian Lamine Diallo scored the winning goal in the second half at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Six years later, Thiong’o, now the AFC Leopards assistant captain, has sworn that the tide will change when they play Gor Mahia in the 94th Mashemeji derby at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

“I was young then and had a dream of playing for AFC Leopards since it is the team I have supported as a teenager. Even though I have played in the two derbies since joining Leopards from Kakamega Homeboyz, I hope this third one will end in a win for us,” said Thiong’o.

The 22-year-old, recently moved from winger to right back by Belgium coach Patrick Aussems, has rallied Leopards fans to turn out in their numbers for the game. “The fans have been very instrumental in our resurgence this season. In fact, we are promising them that the best gift we will offer them this season is to beat Gor Mahia,” he said.

Thiong’o praised Aussems for his philosophy and tactics.