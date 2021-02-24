Bayern teen Musiala opts for Germany over England

Bayern Munich's English midfielder Jamal Musiala (right) celebrates after scoring during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Lazio on February 23, 2021 at the Olympic stadium in Rome.

Photo credit: Alberto Pizzoli | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Musiala turns 18 on Friday and marked only his fourth Champions League appearance by slotting home a first-half goal as Bayern routed Lazio 4-1 in Tuesday's last 16, first leg tie in Rome.
  • Musiala has dual nationality and, at 17 years, 363 days, became the youngest English or German player to score in the Champions League.

Berlin, Germany

