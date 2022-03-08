Bayern reach last eight as Lewandowski hat-trick sinks Salzburg

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski reacts during thire UEFA Champions League last-16, second-leg match against RB Salzburg in Munich, southern Germany on March 8, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The guests grabbed a consolation goal with a clinical counter-attack 20 minutes from time, 18-year-old Dane Maurits Kjaergaard smashing a Geoff-Hurst-like finish into the top corner past Manuel Neuer. 
  • But the hosts had the last word as Mueller stroked home his second and Lewandowski set up Sane for Bayern's seventh a few minutes from time. 

Munich

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.