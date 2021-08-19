Bayern Munich wait on Manuel Neuer after ankle knock

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Neuer, 35, needed treatment on his right ankle during Tuesday's 3-1 win at Dortmund in the German Super Cup.
  • He played the full 90 minutes and lifted the trophy on the pitch after Bayern striker Robert Lewandowksi sealed victory with two goals.

Berlin, Germany

