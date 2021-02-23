Bayern Munich thrash Lazio to put one foot in quarters

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Lazio Rome on February 23, 2021 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. 

Photo credit: Alberto Pizzoli | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The six-time winners powered to victory at the Stadio Olimpico as Robert Lewandowski, 17-year-old English midfielder Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane all scored in the first half.
  • Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi put through his own net to give Bayern a fourth away goal, and although Joaquin Correa pulled one back, Lazio have a mountain to climb in the return game on March 17.

Rome

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Why AK barred Kenyan runners from Kilimanjaro Marathon

  2. At last, street to be named after football legend Joe Kadenge

  3. Solskjaer 'keeps in touch' with hotshot Haaland

  4. Dismas Indiza wins Karen's Safari Tour leg

  5. Wazito held by Mathare, drop to sixth place

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.